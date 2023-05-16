Francis Ngannou's boxing career could get started with a few big names.

'The Predator' signed with the PFL earlier today, thus ending his long free-agency period. Ngannou famously walked out of the UFC in January, citing issues with pay, health insurance, lack of an ability to box, and more.

As a part of his newest contract, the former heavyweight champion can box as well. Ngannou has teased potential clashes with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and more. However, he recently stated that he plans to take a tune-up bout before facing any of the top heavyweights.

Francis Ngannou has made it clear that he now intends to have a tune-up fight in boxing before a potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua.

With that in mind, there are several potential options for Francis Ngannou's boxing debut. One name that has already been floated in the past was Derek Chisora. 'Del Boy' is coming off a loss to Tyson Fury, and has lost four of his last five appearances.

Sauerland sees a potential fight between Ngannou and Derek Chisora on a Misfits card.

The two were linked to a potential clash in Misfits Boxing in the past, but one has to wonder if Chisora is too much of a step up. If it is, there's another potential option in the form of Rydell Booker. The 42-year-old has emerged as a tune-up fight for other heavyweights, having lost recent bouts to Otto Wallin, Kubrat Pulev, and more.

Lastly, if he's attempting to score a fight against 'The Bronze Bomber', the former champion might look at Marsellos Wilder. The younger brother of the former champion currently holds a 6-3 record and fits the bell of being a tune-up.

Francis Ngannou boxing: Jake Paul welcomes 'The Predator'

Ahead of Francis Ngannou's boxing debut, Jake Paul has praised the former champion.

'The Problem Child' has long attempted to bring the former champion to the PFL. Paul himself signed with the company earlier this year with the intention of making his MMA debut.

As of now, the YouTuber hasn't competed in the cage but did help bring Ngannou into the company. Following the heavyweight's announcement, Paul took to social media to welcome him to the promotion.

On Twitter, Jake Paul released a video praising Francis Ngannou and his decision to sign with the PFL. In the video, he stated:

“Francis, welcome to the PFL. Everybody, it is official. This is massive, massive, massive, massive news in MMA. We have some huge fights on the horizon. Congratulations, Francis, you deserve this. The best heavyweight in the f***** world to the PFL, and PFL Africa is going to be massive. So excited. Let’s go.”

See his comments below:

The baddest man in the planet has officially joined.

