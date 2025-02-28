Gary Antuanne Russell has not entered the ring since last June when he faced Alberto Puello for the interim WBC super lightweight title, suffering the first loss of his career via split decision. He is set to make his return this weekend as he challenges Jose Valenzuela for the WBA super lightweight title.

'The Last' Russell comes from a deep boxing family with the same name. Take a look at a deep dive on the title challenger and his brothers below.

Who are Gary Antuanne Russell's brothers? Do all the Russell brothers share the same name?

Gary Antuanne Russell and his brothers all share the same first name, and each was named after their father, late boxing trainer Gary Russell. While it is unclear what led him to name each of his five sons after himself, they have all followed in his footsteps by entering the world of boxing.

The eldest and most decorated of the five brothers, Gary Russell Jr., held the WBC featherweight title from 2015 to 2022. He was also named 2011 Prospect of the Year by The Ring, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN. Russell Jr. has not competed since losing his title to Mark Magsayo in a razor-close majority decision where he claimed he was injured. He has a professional boxing record of 31-2.

Gary Antonio Russell is also a professional boxer. However, he has yet to join his older brother in becoming a world champion. He is 20-1 in his career and most recently competed last October, defeating Jaden Burnias via fourth-round knockout.

Gary Allen Russell III did not join his brothers as a professional boxer. While he did compete at the amateur level, he now focuses on the managerial and promotional aspects of the boxing industry.

Gary Antuanne Russell is the fourth of five Russell brothers and holds a record of 17-1 since making his professional boxing debut in 2017. While he is coming off of a loss in his most recent bout, he will have the opportunity to join his eldest brother by becoming a world champion when he faces Jose Valenzuela this weekend.

Gary Isaiah Russell is the youngest member of the boxing family. There is not much information on his career besides the fact that it is in its early stages. He is said to be a promising prospect who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers.

