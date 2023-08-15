Who is George Hardwick? All about the Cage Warriors champ set to make his mark on Dana White's Contender Series

George Hardwick is a streaking English mixed martial artist set to take Dana White's Contender Series by storm. Currently, he is scheduled to take on Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady on season 7 of the series in a rare champion vs. champion bout, with both men being titleholders.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady is a former Fury FC lightweight champion, while George Hardwick is a Cage Warriors lightweight champion. Their matchup will take place today and fans anticipate a thrilling scrap. But who exactly is the 26-year-old Englishman coming into Dana White's Contender Series to some hype?

Expand Tweet

Like former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and rising 155-pound star Paddy Pimblett, George Hardwick has held the lightweight title in Cage Warriors. Furthermore, he has drawn a fair bit of interest due to the strength of his record, as he has 12 wins and just one defeat.

Not only is his record impressive, but the Middlesborough, England native is riding the wave of an 8-fight win streak, along with two title defenses of his 155-pound strap. Furthermore, of his eight consecutive wins, six have come by way of finish, and he hopes to continue his winning ways with another stoppage.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, is a similarly commendable fighter. Al-Selwady is two years older than his English counterpart, at 28. His record features 14 wins and just three losses, and he is currently at the helm of a four-fight win streak.

Like his opponent, he is a prolific finisher, and fans should expect fireworks by the time both men step into the cage to lock horns.

Besides George Hardwick, what other Cage Warriors alumni have fought in the UFC?

Cage Warriors has a rich history in the English and European MMA scenes, with the promotion having settled into the unofficial role of a feeder organization for the UFC. Many different Cage Warriors fighters have competed under the UFC banner, several of whom are George Hardwick's own countrymen.

Expand Tweet

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was a Cage Warriors fighter, as was Dan Hardy. Gegard Mousasi, who is widely regarded as one of the most skilled middleweights in the world, also fought in the promotion. Even heavyweight standout Antônio 'Bigfoot' Silva featured under the banner.