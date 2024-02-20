"Who gives a sh*t?" - Tristan Tate defends Elon Musk amid allegations of him 'bending X rules for himself'

Tristan Tate has recently stepped forward to defend Elon Musk against accusations of the tech mogul bending certain rules on X for his own benefit.

The Tesla CEO has faced allegations of manipulating X's (previously Twitter) community note rules, which he acquired in October 2022, to promote his own posts, despite this action conflicting with the platform's guidelines.

Musk's acquisition of the social media company in a $44-billion deal and subsequent rebranding sparked significant controversy. Many criticized his frequent sharing of alleged controversial statements.

The polarizing social media influencer and younger brother of Andrew Tate defended Musk with a dismissive comment in response to a report by a media portal. He implied that the X CEO is entitled to make decisions about his platform, regardless of perceived fairness or contradictions:

"Who gives a sh*t? I smoke cigarettes in my own bed but don’t allow women to do the same. It’s MY bed."

The accusation against Musk reportedly involves his removal of the community notes option for one of his posts. This feature, driven by community input, enables users to leave comments on posts, including fact-checking or presenting opposing views for context. Many app users have expressed dissatisfaction with this action, criticizing Musk for allegedly disregarding the platform's rules and regulations.

However, the 52-year-old billionaire techie has vehemently denied all claims made against himself. He clarified that he lacks the capability to halt a community note on his own account or anyone else's, attributing this to the open-source nature of the code and data.

Fans react to Tristan Tate's defense of Elon Musk

Tristan Tate's advocacy for Elon Musk amid accusations of altering the community notes guidelines sparked a variety of responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Your bed isn't masquerading as the 'public town square'."

Another wrote:

"Your bed isn't as important as the biggest social platform on earth. So people should care. But I see your point!"

"I'm afraid this is more technical. If the rules dont apply to the owner, then it must be governed."

"Living on the edge there, but hey, your bed, your rules. Just make sure the smoke detector agrees with your policy!"

"Mans literally the owner of the app he can do whatever he wants with it he owns it"

