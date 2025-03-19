Who is Guido Schramm? Everything you need to know about the professional boxer ahead of Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. clash

Guido Schramm has stepped in as a replacement opponent for Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. after the latter's original opponent, Kevin Salgado, withdrew from their fight. The consensus is that it's a great opportunity for Schramm to prove his mettle against a fellow skilled pugilist on short notice.

Ad

Presently, the Ramos Jr. vs. Schramm super welterweight bout is scheduled to serve as the co-headlining match of the upcoming PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) card, which will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video on March 22, 2025. The much-awaited card will be headlined by Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who is Guido Schramm?

Guido Schramm was born on Dec. 15, 1995, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The crafty pugilist has been extensively promoted by Sampson Boxing. Moreover, although he represents Argentina, he's known to spend a considerable amount of time training in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. He's won a few regional titles but has yet to win a world championship as a pro boxer.

Schramm boasts a professional boxing record of 16 victories, three defeats, and two draws. He's trained at various gyms and trainers over the years, including the likes of legendary boxing mentor Freddie Roach.

Ad

Back in 2023, Schramm put forth an Instagram post, wherein he expressed his respect for Roach and his elation about training with the revered coach.

Check out Guido Schramm's post featuring himself alongside Freddie Roach below:

Ad

Guido Schramm has largely kept his personal life away from the public spotlight. Nevertheless, as seen in some of his Instagram posts over the years, he has occasionally indicated that he has younger siblings -- a sister named Amira Schramm and a brother named Emir Schramm.

As for his dating life/history, Guido appears to be one who prefers to keep details concerning the same away from the public domain. That said, in 2022, he did share a post featuring multiple photographs of himself with a woman named Milii Gimenez whom he referred to as his "novia" -- Spanish for girlfriend/partner.

Ad

Also, per his Facebook profile, Guido Schramm has indicated that he's married to Milii Gimenez. The latter's Facebook profile too suggests that they have indeed tied the knot.

Check out the post, featuring his partner below (fourth slide onwards):

Ad

He's been quite vocal about the various facets of his professional combat sports journey. One of the gyms he's trained in is the British Boxing Club in Dubai, which he posted about to his Instagram handle last month (February 2025).

Schramm has also trained at Showtime Boxing in L.A. All in all, the Argentinian boxer has been quite consistent with his training and would likely enter the fight in decent shape. However, the belief is that he could've probably benefitted from a full camp for the upcoming showdown against Jesus Ramos Jr. (aka Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr.).

Ad

Furthermore, a victory for Schramm would likely boost his star power and potentially shed more light on the personal and professional aspects of the Argentinian combatant's life.

Check out Guido Schramm's post featuring Amira Schramm below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.