Who is Hamzah Sheeraz? Exploring British-born boxer's record, coaching staff, and more

Hamzah Sheeraz is one of the most promising middleweights England has produced in recent memory. He is young and has authored a spotless record consisting of a high percentage of knockouts. Now, he is aiming higher, gearing up to take part in the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card this weekend.

He challenges Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title. The pair lock horns at middleweight, and Sheeraz will look to do everything in his power to score a stoppage that will burn him into the memory of boxing fans come Saturday.

But for now, he remains a relative unknown, appreciated only by hardcore sports fans. So, just who is Sheeraz?

Who is Hamzah Sheeraz?

Hamzah Sheeraz, 25, was born on May 25, 1999, in Ilford, London, England. Although most of his family hails from England, they all trace their ancestral roots to the Pakistani village of Matore. His paternal family has produced several athletes through the generations.

His father was a cricketer, while his uncle and paternal grandfather were boxers, a path that Sheeraz himself ultimately followed. As with many in his family, Sheeraz is a Muslim. However, there's little information about his family life, so whether he is married or otherwise in a relationship is unknown.

Exploring Hamzah Sheeraz's boxing career

Hamzah Sheeraz is a force in boxing, boasting a perfect 20-0 record with 16 knockouts/TKOs to his name. He has captured a litany of titles, like the WBC Silver middleweight championship, but a world title has eluded him thus far, something he hopes to rectify as his career moves forward.

The success he has enjoyed as a professional is owed to his experience as an amateur, with his uncle introducing him to boxing at the tender age of 8. Despite becoming a three-time finalist in national junior championships, he was passed over for Commonwealth Youth championships.

This led to him falling out of love with boxing. Fortunately, an encounter with Lenny Butcher—his trainer at the time—helped him rediscover his passion for the sport. Unfortunately, Butcher is no longer his trainer, as Sheeraz now trains at Ten Goose Boxing Gym under the guidance of Ricky Funez.

He will need Funez's expertise to capture the WBC middleweight belt from Carlos Adames.

