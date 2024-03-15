Who is Howard Davis? All about BKFC Fight Night: Miami headliner fighting out of Plantation, Florida

Howard Davis is a professional boxer who currently competes in the featherweight and lightweight divisions of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). Davis was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and currently fights out of Plantation.

Davis made his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 22 in November 2021 and made his mark in the promotion with his striking skills and knockout power. The 6'2" boxer has a record of 5-2-1 and last fought Kai Stewart at BKFC 56 last December. Stewart defeated 'HD' via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, Davis was on a three-fight win streak, with all his victories coming by way of knockout. Davis is now set to face Sean Wilson at BKFC Fight Night: Miami in a lightweight bout this weekend. The event will take place at the Vivo Dolphin Mall. Wilson is coming off a unanimous decision win against Brandon Meyer.

Speaking about the event, BKFC frontman David Feldman recently stated:

"Howard Davis is one of the most exciting fighters in BKFC and very popular in South Florida but Sean Wilson is a tough, strong veteran with an aggressive style from Nebraska. It's a sensational main event with great opportunities for the winner." [H/T Fightmag.com.au]

Howard Davis shares thoughts on upcoming bout against Sean Wilson

Howard Davis recently shared his two cents on the BKFC Fight Night: Miami event and his upcoming fight. As mentioned, he's set to face Sean Wilson in a lightweight bout this weekend.

During an interview with Bare Knuckle News TV, 'HD' promised to put on a show for the fans and said:

"This is a great moment to do exactly what I said I was going to do. I have just been getting more comfortable and sparring every other week at the gym. The activity made me get to this point and I just want to continue."

As mentioned, Davis is on a three-fight win streak. He last defeated Jeff Chiffens, Eduardo Peralta, and Trevor Morris.