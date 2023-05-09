Who is Ikram Aliskerov? Rising UFC middleweight got knocked out by Khamzat Chimaev in 2019

Ikram Aliskerov recently burst into the limelight after his stunning performance at UFC 288. Fighting on the early prelims, Aliskerov took on Phil Hawes. Aliskerov's UFC debut saw him only needing a round to dispatch off Hawes.

With a brutal knockout at the 2:10 mark of the very first round, Aliskerov made a real statement in his debut. With blistering combinations, he rendered Hawes unconcious.

Aliskerov is a formidable fighter, and gave Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC superstar, one of the toughest fights of his career. He stuffed Chimaev's attempts at wrestling, and given 'Borz's' wrestling credentials, that is no small feat.

The bout, unfortunately for Aliskerov, ended with him getting knocked out cold by Chimaev, who landed a brutal uppercut after his attempts at getting the fight to the ground were stopped.

Check out the full fight here:

The loss has not appeared to hurt Ikram Aliskerov's spirits, as he has continued to win since. As of today, he holds a 14-1 record, with the lone loss being the one to Chimaev.

Ikram Aliskerov makes UFC debut, calls out Bo Nickal

Ikram Aliskerov made the most of his UFC debut, both inside the octagon, as well as on the mic. After stopping Hawes in breathtaking fashion, he used his post-fight octagon interview to call out the surging Bo Nickal.

With his win, he extended his win streak to six. Speaking to Joe Rogan, he said:

"Thank you all very much. I hope you were excited about my fight. I'm not gonna say to many words but I'm here, and I have a lot of goals in this sport. Hopefully with god's help, I'll make some noise here."

Then, Rogan asked him if there was someone in particular he would like to face. To this, Aliskerov said:

"Hey Bo Nickal, I heard you said you wanted to fight with a Dagestani guy. Brother, I am here. I am waiting. He said he want to fight with Dagestani guy. I'm here. We need to see whose wrestling is better."

Check out the whole clip here:

Poll : 0 votes