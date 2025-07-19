Who is Isaac Cruz's wife? A closer look at the boxer's family life

Isaac Cruz is one of the most exciting Mexican professional boxers to watch today and held the WBA super lightweight title from March to August 2024. Cruz has a professional record of 27-3-1, with 18 of those wins coming by way of knockout.Cruz was scheduled to rematch Angel Fierro this weekend. However, Fierro was forced to withdraw on the day of the weigh-in ceremony due to a medical emergency and was replaced on short notice by Omar Salcido Gamez. Ahead of the fight, let's take a look at Cruz's relationship status and personal life.Who is Issac Cruz's wife?Isaac Cruz isn't alone on the journey of life and is accompanied by his wife, Itztlatoani. The two appear to have been married for quite some time and are parents to a couple of kids. Cruz has previously described his wife as his &quot;rock&quot; and has stated they are a team.In an interview with Boxing Scene, 'Pitbull' detailed how important his wife and family were to him and how they helped him stay grounded. He said:&quot;Well, here in the house, my wife and I have made a good team in that aspect,” he said. “When I can’t go pick up the kids, she’s the one who helps me. Or sometimes I’m the one who helps her pick them up from school.&quot;He continued:&quot;She also helps me to be part of the distraction and keep focused on what we have in store for each commitment. My wife and I are a team. She’s my rock. We support each other and pick up each other’s slack. When I can pick up the kids and I’m able to give her a breather, I do. If she sees that I’m busy, then she goes.&quot; [H/t: Boxing Scene] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCruz notably comes from a family of boxers, with his father and grandfather both having impressive careers in boxing. Isaac Cruz Sr. actively competed from 1991-2000 and 'Knockout' racked up a professional record of 16-10, with 14 of those wins coming by way of a finish.