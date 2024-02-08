Who is Jack Hermansson's girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Nora Hartlov 

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson is set to return to action at the upcoming Fight Night 236 event on Feb. 10.

Hermansson will face up-and-comer Joe Pyfer, who has been handed his toughest test in the octagon so far. 'The Joker', who is currently ranked No.11 in the 185 lbs division, will be the first top-ranked opponent of Pyfer's career.

The Swedish-born fighter has been in mixed form as of late, going 3-3 in his last six outings. He also didn't compete in 2023 after suffering an undisclosed injury that kept him out of a bout against Brendan Allen last June. His last appearance was in December 2022, losing via a second-round TKO to Roman Dolidze.

As Hermansson prepares to make his comeback and get back to winning ways, he is sure to have the support of his long-term girlfriend Nora Hartlov.

The couple met in 2012 in Norway, after Hermansson moved there aged 19. He began training in MMA after settling in Oslo, meeting Hartlov soon after.

The 30-year-old remains incredibly private about his personal life but has previously stated during an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2019 that he hoped to get married to his partner soon.

Whilst it remains unknown whether the couple did tie the knot, Hermansson always carries a piece of her with him into the octagon after getting a tattoo of her name on his arm.

Jack Hermansson predicts Dricus du Plessis' title reign and his potential bout against Israel Adesanya

Jack Hermansson believes Dricus du Plessis is set for a short reign as the middleweight champion, should he face Israel Adesanya next.

'Stillknocks' recently became the first ever South African UFC champ by defeating Sean Strickland via split decision last month. In his post-fight interview, du Plessis then called for his first title defense to be against Adesanya.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Hermansson was asked his thoughts on the future of the middleweight division. According to 'The Joker', Adesanya is likely to reclaim his belt in a potential clash with 'Stillknocks'. He said:

"Obviously, Adesanya and Dricus is a fight with a little bit of bad blood as well, that people want to see. Those two are maybe the most exciting ones."

Jack Hermansson continued:

"I think he does [if Adesanya could defeat du Plessis]. But it's not an easy fight, either. I think Izzy beats Dricus, but I don't know, man, it's tough. Dricus has definitely grown, and he has shown that he's good, so it's tough."

Catch Jack Hermansson's comments here (10:36):