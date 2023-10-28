MMA

Who is Jack McGann? MMA fighter knocks out Roberto Duran Jr. to kick-off Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Oct 28, 2023 17:57 GMT
Jack McGann knocks out Roberto Duran Jr. [Image credits: @slothboxx via Twitter]
In an electrifying undercard fight of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, Liverpool native Jack McGann took center stage with a sensational knockout performance against Roberto Duran Jr.

During the second round of their thrilling bout, McGann seized a golden opportunity, capitalizing on a missed uppercut by Duran Jr. with a crushing left hook. The precision of the strike sent Duran Jr. to the canvas in dramatic fashion, securing McGann's victory.

Check out McGann's KO win below:

Known as 'The Pilgrim,' McGann's rise in the world of boxing is nothing short of spectacular. His transition from mixed martial arts (MMA) to boxing in 2017 has proven to be a game-changer. McGann, who previously enjoyed a successful MMA career with 11 wins in 16 fights, has smoothly made the transition and now holds the IBO European Super Welterweight title.

This latest triumph on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event adds another impressive accolade to Jack McGann's ever-expanding list of achievements.

