Who is Jake Paul likely to face next?

This past weekend, Jake Paul improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. He knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round.

Interest in 'The Problem Child' has never been higher. Combat sports fans can't wait to see him back in the ring, whether it be to see him pick up another highlight reel victory or suffer his first defeat.

Tommy Fury would appear to be the most logical opponent for Jake Paul to take on next. The two men were previously scheduled to fight before Fury was forced out due to a chest infection and rib injury.

However, Jake Paul has publicly stated that Fury has missed his chance at a fight between them. Whether this is true, or simply a marketing ploy, is unclear right now, but 'TNT' remains a potential option either way.

Another option is Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion who recently made a successful transition into the world of boxing, defeating both Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 2021.

A fight against 'The Spider' would continue Jake Paul's trend of facing former UFC athletes. However, Silva would be by far his toughest test to date, with his striking considered some of the best MMA has ever seen.

Could Jake Paul make the move to MMA?

Two other names that Jake Paul has been linked with are those of UFC welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Both men are still signed with the MMA promotion, which would make a move to boxing tricky.

However, Jorge Masvidal recently posted a video to his Twitter account in which he stated the following to 'The Problem Child':

"I tell you what. You come on over to the UFC. Sign a one fight deal. Let Dana give you whatever the f*** he's gotta pay you. I'll break your jaw in front of the whole world man. I promise you that. If you really want it, come get it. Man to man s***. None of that boxing s***. Where I can slam you on your spinal cord and, like, you know, leave you in a wheelchair for life."

