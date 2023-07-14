Who is Jawy Mendez? The reality TV star set to fight in MMA 

Mexican reality TV star and recording artist Jawy Mendez is set to make his MMA debut later this year under the Combate Global banner.

Over the past few years, the world of combat sports has seen a lot of influencers testing their fighting abilities. While most of it has been in boxing, Mendez is set to compete in MMA. The 33-year-old was recently signed by Combate Global to make his MMA debut on August 5 against an amateur fighter with a record of 4-1, Johan Rodriguez, who will make his pro debut on the night.

The Mendez vs. Rodriguez fight has been contracted to be a catchweight bout at 176 lbs. The news was announced by ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi who took to Twitter to report the same and said:

"Influencers going into boxing has been a huge trend of late. Well, Combate Global has signed famous Mexican reality show star and recording artist Jawy Mendez to compete as a pro in MMA. Debut is Aug. 5"

Over the years, Mendez has made quite the name for himself with his work as a reality TV star and a recording artist. The 33-year-old was a member of Mexico's Acapulco Shore reality show, the Mexican takeoff of the American reality show Jersey Shore for nine seasons.

Moreover, he is set to be a part of the upcoming season of Hotel de Los Famosos, which airs on Televisa Canal 5, one of the biggest TV networks in Mexico.

Can Jawy Mendez be successful in MMA?

Jawy Mendez has been training in MMA for two years and started training after opening his Crew Wellness Club Mexico in Mexico City. While he has no prior experience in fighting, Mendez seems to have gathered a good team around himself as he trains with MMA veterans Alfredo Morales and Carlos Enrique Canada.

That said, Mendez is fairly new to the world of MMA, and it is difficult to judge him as things stand right now. However, the 33-year-old's upcoming fight against Johan Rodriguez will give us an excellent idea of his potential inside the cage.

