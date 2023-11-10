Who was Jessica Andrade married to? 'Bate Estaca' talks fighting 5 times this year to pay off 'bureaucratic' divorce proceedings

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is set to take on Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 this weekend.

This will be her fifth fight of this year, and she will hope to snap a three-fight losing streak when she takes on Dern.

Speaking about it during a recent appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Andrade revealed the reason behind fighting five times in 2023. She said:

“This year I had my divorce that has taken a lot of my money in paying for lawyers and things here and there, so I ended up taking five fights. It will be over this year, God willing, and I’ll be fine. [I fought five times in 2023] because of that, because of the divorce. I had to spend a lot of money with lawyers in Brazil, it’s too much bureaucracy.”

Jessica Andrade has been married to Fernanda Gomes. Gomes has also been seen cornering Andrade for a number of years, and the two tied the knot back in 2019.

While 'Bate Estaca' has credited her wife for being a source of support over the years, it looks like things have turned sour between the two as the former UFC women's strawweight champion revealed that they are in the middle of divorce proceedings at the recently held UFC 295 media day.

Jessica Andrade speaks about her fight against Mackenzie Dern

While Jessica Andrade is motivated to snap her three-fight losing streak this weekend, she is also aware of the challenge that Mackenzie Dern might present her with. Speaking about her fight during the recent UFC 295 media day, Andrade broke down Dern's fighting style.

Speaking about how the fight should have happened a while ago, Andrade said:

"I think it’s a fight that should’ve happened in the past, but it’s finally happening. As far as style, she’s definitely got an edge in the jiu-jitsu and her ground game, but as far as stand-up game, she’s gotten better in striking, but I don’t think she’s at my level. I’m at a very high level of striking. I got that style against her."

Catch Andrade's comments in the video below (5:00):