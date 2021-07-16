Who is Jirah Mayweather, and how is she related to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather?

Jirah Mayweather is a YouTuber and a TikTok star. She is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's daughter. Jirah is the youngest of his four children.

Mayweather's other kids are named Koraun, Iyanna and Zion. Apart from that, Mayweather also has an adopted son named Devion Cromwell.

The former boxing champion does not share a cordial relationship with his youngest daughter. After losing her mother, Josie Harris, in 2020, Jirah uploaded a message on Twitter implying that Mayweather prioritized himself over his children.

going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever. — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) August 10, 2020

In response to the tweet, 'Money' uploaded a picture of Jirah to his Instagram account but later deleted it.

"Jirah, I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life! Always put God first and everything else will fall in place," Floyd Mayweather said in the deleted post.

When did Floyd Mayweather last fight?

Floyd Mayweather was last seen in action on June 6, 2021, when he took on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. The event took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The bout was scheduled for eight three-minute rounds.

Paul, who had a professional boxing record of 0-1 going into the fight, gave a good account of himself as he managed to survive eight rounds with arguably the best boxer in the world.

The fight went the full distance, but due to the absence of judges, no official winner was declared.

