Who is Karolina Kowalkiewicz fighting at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira?

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is scheduled to face Silvana Gómez Juárez at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira.

The Polish fighter has struggled in the UFC, but managed to end a five-fight losing streak after beating Felice Herrig three months ago. Juárez is relatively new to the UFC, only competing three times in the organization.

The Argentina-born MMA fighter lost to Lupita Godinez on her UFC debut late last year. Godinez submitted Juárez in the very first round. Juárez was also finished in the first five minutes against Vanessa Demopoulos. Godinez and Demopoulos both submitted the UFC newcomer via armbar.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was on a five-fight losing streak in the UFC before her recent victory. Kowalkiewicz lost to Jéssica Andrade, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Alexa Grasso, Xiaonan Yan and Jessica Penne in back-to-back bouts.

Her future opponent managed to get her first UFC victory at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka three months ago, after beating Na Liang in the very first round. 'La Malvada' has never gone past the first round in all three of her UFC outings.

Silvana Gómez Juárez is 37 years old and joined the UFC after winning three professional MMA bouts in a row. Juárez defeated opponents in Lux Fight League, UWC and Combate before being signed to the UFC in 2021.

Who was the first woman to beat Karolina Kowalkiewicz in professional MMA?

In both the amateur and professional MMA scene, Karolina Kowalkiewicz was defeated by Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Jędrzejczyk first got the better of Kowalkiewicz in 2012 at Amatorska Liga MMA. At UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor in 2016, Jędrzejczyk defeated her fellow countrywoman again.

The 36-year-old was dominant in KSW before joining the UFC, and even won her first three bouts in the UFC. Kowalkiewicz beat Randa Markos, Heather Clark and Rose Namajunas in her first three organizational outings.

Watch Kowalkiewicz in action here:

After losing to Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 205, Kowalkiewicz went on to lose her next bout against Cláudia Gadelha at UFC 212. However, the Polish UFC fighter then went on to defeat Jodie Esquibel and Felice Herrig in back-to-back bouts.

Kowalkiewicz is set to take on Silvana Gómez Juárez at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira in her next outing.

