Kenneth Egano, a 22-year-old boxer sponsored by Manny Pacquiao has died after collapsing in the ring. He was in action this past Saturday at Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Philippines against Jason Facularin in what was his eighth professional fight.

The bout took place on Manny Pacquiao's TV series "Blow by Blow". The show showcases boxing in the Philippines. Kenneth Egano was knocked down by Jason Facularian but managed to survive that. However, following his eight-round bantamweight bout, the 22-year-old collapsed in his corner before the result of the fight was announced.

Egano was then taken out of the ring on a stretcher and was rushed to Imus Doctors Hospital, where he was placed in a coma after suffering brain hemorrhage. The news was confirmed by a statement released by the Filipino Games and Amusements Board which read (h/t: 7news):

"The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano. Our condolences to Kenneth’s family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Boxer dies after fight: What did Manny Pacquiao say after Kenneth Egano's death?

Following Kenneth Egano's death, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was seemingly devastated and opined on how one cannot "play boxing." While stating that there is nothing more precious than a human life, 'PacMan' said (BoxingJunkie):

"There is nothing more precious than human life. Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Kenneth Egano, 22, Passes Away From Injuries Suffered on Pacquiao Card dlvr.it/Snr2fd Kenneth Egano, 22, Passes Away From Injuries Suffered on Pacquiao Card dlvr.it/Snr2fd https://t.co/4b5huok6DA

Boxing is truly one of the most dangerous sports in the world. While the rules of the sport have continued to evolve in order to ensure the safety of the fighters, a fighter's life is still on the line every time he or she steps into the squared circle.

According to a report released by HowTheyPlay, a total of 1,876 boxers have died as a result of direct injuries sustained inside the squared circle between 1890-2019. Before Kenneth Egano's death, the last reported death in boxing was in June 2022 when South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi was taken to the hospital and placed in a coma from which he did not recover and passed away.

Poll : 0 votes