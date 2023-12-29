Who is Kenny Bayless? Boxing referee announces retirement at the age of 73

Renowned boxing referee Kenny Bayless has called it a career, retiring from his officiating duties in the squared circle at the age of 73. While boxers are usually the ones celebrated for their careers, Bayless' tenure in the sport is notable, as he has been refereeing professionally since 1991.

However, his amateur refereeing run dates back several years prior to 1982. The 73-year old is notable for being one of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s referees of choice due to how quick he is to break up extended clinching sequences. In doing so, Bayless left no room for potential cheap shots in the clinch.

Apart from being a frequent official in Mayweather's fights, Bayless has presided over numerous other bouts, like Bernard Hopkins' TKO win over Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao's thunderous knockout win over Shane Mosley. His tenure has also led to him being inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, he was not inducted alone, as his twin brother Kermit Bayless, a boxing judge, was also afforded the honor. Despite his long history in the sport, Bayless never dabbled in boxing himself, which stands in contrast to certain combat sports referees like Herb Dean, who once competed as an MMA fighter.

He is, however, an accomplished athlete, having taken part in both tennis and track and field, according to his official website. While much is known about his career, little is ever explored in the way of his personal life.

Back in 2003, Bayless battled a terrifying cancer diagnosis. However, with the support of his wife, nutritionist, etc., he managed to make a full recovery.

How Kenny Bayless became a meme

As is often the case in today's time, Kenny Bayless somehow became a meme in the boxing social media space. This was largely owed to his exaggerated facial expressions during intense moments in bouts he is refereeing. He is often spotted in a low, wide stance, half-crouching with his eyes wide.

Check out Kenny Bayless refereeing a bout in the clip below:

This led to the birth of a meme claiming that Bayless' exaggerated facial expressions are due to his deep love for his job as a referee. Now with his retirement, fans must look elsewhere to capture their imagination.