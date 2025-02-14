Who are Keyshawn Davis' brothers? All about the boxer's family as he makes a history-making prediction about siblings

Keyshawn Davis is undoubtedly one of the most exciting boxers to watch today and has proved his mettle at the highest level internationally. Davis boasts an undefeated record of 12-0 and will challenge Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title this weekend in New York.

One of three siblings, Davis isn't the only boxer in the family. Both his brothers are professional boxers and Davis has huge dreams about the 'DB3' trio making history in the sport of boxing.

Who are Keyshawn Davis' brothers?

Keyshawn Davis is the middle-child of the three brothers in their family, with Kelvin being the eldest and Keon being the youngest sibling. Kelvin has an impressive 14-0 professional record as a boxer and last beat Yeis Solano via unanimous decision last November.

Meanwhile, Keon is 1-0 in the ring and will be making his sophomore outing against Ira Johnson on the undercard of the Berinchyk-Davis title fight this weekend.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, 'The Businessman' opened up about his dreams for 'DB3' and made a massive prediction about the three brothers making history in the sport. He said:

"We all going to be world champions at the same time. My brother Kelvin Davis, he is already getting to that contender level. And my little brother Keon, he's about to be 2-0 on my undercard. But Keon, it’s going to take him about, tops, 15 fights for him to be fighting for a world title. Keon got all the skill and ability in the world." [H/t: Boxing Scene]

Watch the full interview below:

Davis last beat Gustavo Daniel Lemos via second-round knockout to retain the WBO inter-continental lightweight title and win the vacant IBF inter-continental lightweight title.

Davis notably has a no-contest result on his official record. Despite beating Nahir Albright via majority decision in October 2023, the Norfolk native tested positive for marijuana and the win was turned into an NC result.

