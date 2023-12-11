Who has the most knockouts in UFC? All you need to know about the Dana White’s heaviest hitters 

In the 30-year history of the octagon, hundreds of knockouts have taken place under the UFC banner.

Within the art of knocking fighters unconscious, many who have represented the UFC earned a reputation as a stellar knockout artist. Francis Ngannou, Chuck Liddell, Mark Hunt, Alex Pereira, Shane Carwin, and Conor McGregor are amongst the many names who have become synonymous with hit power.

Francis Ngannou specifically has captured the attention of fans and is well known for having the hardest recorded punch in history. 'The Predator' is widely regarded as the hardest one-punch hitter in UFC history and also owns one of the best knockouts in the promotion, with his win over Alistair Overeem.

However, none of the aforementioned fighters are in the top three of the fighters with the most knockouts in the UFC.

Top three fighters with the most knockouts in UFC history

At the top of the list of most knockouts in the UFC octagon, Derrick Lewis leads the pack with 14 KO/TKO finishes.

'The Black Beast' has gone back and forth for the 'knockout king' title with Matt Brown, who is second on the list with 13 knockouts. Lewis regained full control of the top spot on July 29 when he finished Marcos Rogerio de Lima in 33 seconds.

Despite being 42 years old, Brown continues to accumulate knockout wins, with his most recent victory coming by a walk-off knockout over Court McGee on May 13. Brown's reign at the top of the list also impresses fans with his work in the welterweight division, as most tend to believe that the premier knockout artists exist in heavier weight classes.

Third on the list is the former middleweight champion Anderson Silva tied with Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson and Thiago Santos with 11 knockouts.

Unlike Johnson, the Brazilian was never known for having a deadly one-shot weapon but is often credited as one of the best strikers to ever step foot in the octagon. Amongst Silva's most replayed knockouts include his wins over Vitor Belfort, Chris Leben, and Forrest Griffin.

After the trio tied with 11 knockouts at third, seven fighters are tied with the sixth most knockout wins with 10. Along with former champions Michael Bisping, Francis Ngannou, Max Holloway, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos; Dustin Poirier and Donald Cerrone are included in that group.