Who is Laine Tavita? Age, profession, and everything else you need to know about Joseph Parker's wife

Joseph Parker's longtime partner, Laine Tavita, has been with him for over a decade. While there is no formal record of their marriage, Parker frequently refers to Tavita as his wife in social media posts.

Tavita might not be widely recognized, but her partner, Parker, is well-known, especially within the boxing realm. He's a professional boxer from New Zealand who notably held the WBO heavyweight championship between 2016 and 2018.

Born in 1995, Tavita is currently 28 years old and has been in a relationship with Parker since their teenage years. As per a Jukebugs report, the couple initially crossed paths during their high school days at Auckland Marcellin College, leading to a lasting connection. Currently, they are parents to four daughters.

Their first daughter, Elizabeth Ah-Sue Parker, was born in November 2016, followed by Shiloh Jasmine Parker in 2018. Subsequently, Michaela Florence Parker was born in 2019, and the youngest addition, Esme Dianna Anya Parker, was born in May 2022.

Tavita is very private about her personal life, her prominence is mainly tied to her association with 'Lupesoliai La'auliolemalietoa', Specifics about her current professional pursuits are limited, but certain sources suggest her involvement in corporate roles, including a prior position at the 2 Degrees head office in Auckland, New Zealand, before she joined her long-time partner.

Parker is gearing up for a 12-round showdown against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday, December 23, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight bout is set to co-headline DAZN's 'Day of Reckoning,' which includes other high-profile matchups, with the main event featuring Anthony Joshua against Otto Wallin.

Laine Tavita and Joseph Parker's family photo collection

Joseph Parker with his daughters [Credits: @xlailaix on Instagram]

