Who are Liam Smith's brothers? Exploring the Englishman's family of professional boxers 

Liam Smith comes from a family of professional boxers. Smith is scheduled to make his square circle return in a middleweight boxing contest against emerging prospect Aaron McKenna after nearly two years of inactivity. The undefeated contender will prove to be a tough matchup for Smith.

Their bout will take place on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight this weekend at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Who are Liam Smith's brothers?

The four brothers in the Smith family include Paul and Stephen, who are older than Liam Smith. Callum Smith is the youngest, and every one of them followed a career in boxing, based out of their hometown of Liverpool.

Paul (38-7) competed from 2003 to 2017 and has been working as a commentator ever since. During his time, the 42-year-old dethroned Tony Quigley and became the new British super-middleweight champion in 2009. However, 'Real Gone Kid' lost his title to Beijing 2008 gold medalist, James DeGale in 2012.

Stephen (28-4) competed from 2008 to 2019, becoming a Commonwealth featherweight champion in 2010. Next year in 2011, the 39-year-old claimed the British featherweight title by defeating John Simpson. He is also a WBC International Silver super featherweight champion.

As for Callum (31-2), he is reigning WBO interim light heavyweight champion. The 35-year-old claimed the title by smith-live-round-by-round-updates" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">defeating Joshua Buatsi via unanimous decision earlier this year. According to Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, Callum is expected to face David Benavidez.

Meanwhile, Liam (33-4-1) was on a four fight win streak before suffering a 10th round knockout defeat in a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. in 2023.

News outlet Boxing Scene previoulsy reported the 36-year-old's remarks about the equation with his brothers during their early days, which said:

''The competition between the four of us was always good and healthy. We’d race home from school to spar in the house. We’d race home to see who’d be first on. Say me and Stephen were sparring; Paul and Callum would be the judges! It would be winner stays on...The rivalries are good.'' [H/t: Boxing Scene]

