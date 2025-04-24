Liam Smith has not entered the boxing ring since September 2023 when he suffered a tenth-round TKO loss to Chris Eubank Jr. He appeared set to make his return to action against Josh Kelly last September, however, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a virus.

After over a year and a half of inactivity, 'Beefy' is finally set to make his return this weekend as he faces Aaron McKenna in the co-main event of Fatal Fury, which is headlined by a highly anticipated IBO middleweight title bout between Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. As Smith prepares to compete, take a look at his background with his fiancée below.

Who is Liam Smith's fiancée? Do they have children together?

Liam Smith is engaged to Ashley Ho, who also hails from his native Liverpool. The couple has been engaged since 2017, however, they have reportedly been together for over 15 years.

The former WBO light middleweight champion has two daughters with his fiancée. Their eldest daughter, Darla Smith, recently celebrated her fifth birthday as she was born on April 10, 2020. Their youngest daughter, Reeva Smith, is just three years old as she was born on September 4, 2021.

Ashley largely stays out of the limelight, keeping her social media account private. She is, however, often present ringside at her fiancé's fights. Ho spoke with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out in a rare interview following Smith's January 2023 fourth-round TKO victory over Chris Eubank Jr., stating:

"Amazing [feeling], it's the best. It's the best always. Especially when he finishes it early and it doesn't have to go through 12 rounds... It's tough [watching her fiancé fight]. It is tough watching it, but you would rather be than not watch it and not know what's happening so it is good."

Check out Ashley Ho's comments on Liam Smith's victory over Chris Eubank Jr. below:

Ho added that she wasn't sure about the result until the bout was stopped. She also weighed in on Eubank Jr.'s pre-fight claim that her fiancé is cheating on her, labeling it as tough to listen to and have other people believe. She shared that she is over the claim.

While Smith has not competed in over 18 months, he will fight in the co-main event of this weekend's card, which is headlined by Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn. The fighters each have one victory over each other, meaning that a potential trilogy could be in the works if both win.

