Who is Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko? The former MMA fighter who never leaves the side of 'La Pulga'

The name Yassine Chueko has been going viral on social media over the past few days. The former soldier was hired by David Beckham for Lionel Messi's personal security at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is the biggest player to ever play in the USA, and that makes him a target. To avoid such threats directed at the player, Yassine Chueko seems the perfect person for the job. Many noted a moment when Chueko was seen racing down the sideline as Messi celebrated an equalizer with his teammates.

Interestingly, he's not just a former soldier who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yassine Chueko is also a trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter and has competed in several fights. Part of his job is to effectively man-mark Messi during games to be able to intercept any pitch invaders who attempt to get close to the Inter Miami captain.

Chueko also guards Messi before and after matches and when he is out and about with his family in public.

Yassine Chueko: How has Lionel Messi's time at Inter Miami been so far?

Lionel Messi left the French side PSG to join Inter Miami in the summer. Ever since making Messi's debut for the club, it seems like the club's fortunes have changed. So far, the Argentinian has played 8 games for the Miami side and scored 10 goals while recording 3 assists.

Lionel Messi has already won his first trophy with the club as well. Inter Miami clinched the MLS Leagues Cup in a dramatic final against Nashville SC. He has also helped his team to reach the final of the US Open Cup, which is set to take place on September 27 against Houston Dynamo.

As far as the MLS league goes, Inter Miami currently sits at the 15th spot on the table and has to reach the top 9 to qualify for the playoffs. That said, it will be interesting to see if Messi can help the Miami side win two more trophies as the season continues.