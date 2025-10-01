Who is Macy Chiasson's wife? Everything you need to know about the UFC star's partner

Macy Chiasson is a ranked women's bantamweight contender in the UFC and is set to face Yana Santos at UFC 320 this weekend. Chiasson is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Ketlen Vieira and has a 10-4 record as a professional fighter.Ahead of her upcoming fight, let's take a closer look at the 34-year-old Louisiana native's personal life.Who is Macy Chiasson's wife?Macy Chiasson is married to Dr. Hannah Leffler, with whom she had been in a long-term relationship previously. The couple often post each other on their social media handles and have shared numerous selfies together. Chiasson is notably among the few fighters on the UFC roster who are open about expressing their sexuality.Unlike Chiasson, Dr. Leffler isn't involved in mixed martial arts. Instead, she's a flute professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. Per the UFC star's Instagram posts, the couple got hitched in August 2023.President Joe Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, which required the US federal and state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages, in December 2022. Dr. Leffler notably shared her reaction to this development via an Instagram post and wrote:&quot;We aren’t 100% where we want to be as a country, but we, along with countless other same-sex couples, breathed a huge sigh of relief today. We should have always had the same rights as everyone else, but at least with the Respect for Marriage Act signed today, we know that our rights will be respected by law. And that is worth a celebration.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChiasson will be looking to get back in the win column at UFC 320 with a statement win over Yana Santos. Before her loss against Ketlen Vieira in her last outing in May, Chiasson beat Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 303 in June 2024 via second-round knockout after beating Pannie Kianzad via first-round submission at UFC Vegas 88 in March last year.