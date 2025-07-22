  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Who is Marcus McGhee's wife? Everything we know about the UFC bantamweight's family life

Who is Marcus McGhee's wife? Everything we know about the UFC bantamweight's family life

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 22, 2025 02:37 GMT
Exploring Marcus McGhee
Exploring Marcus McGhee's personal life. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Marcus McGhee is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, boasting a professional record of 10-1. Coming off a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 309 last November, McGhee is now set to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Ad

Ahead of his upcoming challenge, let's take a closer look at his relationship status and personal life.

Who is Marcus McGhee's wife?

Marcus McGhee isn't going through life alone. The UFC star got married to his wife, Amanda, ten years ago after dating for a decade. They notably celebrated their tenth anniversary in April earlier this year. Amanda McGhee marked their special day with a throwback wedding day post on Instagram and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"10 years married, 20 years in love, and a lifetime to go. From the very beginning, you’ve been my best friend, my greatest adventure, and my favorite dancing partner. And now, here we are—four beautiful children, countless memories, and a love that’s only grown stronger with time. Through every high and low, every twist and turn, you’ve been my steady hand and my safe place. I’d say “I do” all over again in a heartbeat. I love you more than words can say—here’s to forever, hand in hand, step by step."
Ad
Ad

According to her social media handles, Mrs. McGhee works in the field of education and is a teacher. The couple also shares four kids, three daughters and a son.

In a 2022 interview, Mrs. McGhee addressed the challenges of being married to a UFC fighter and made a startling revelation about whether she's ever worried about him getting hurt in the cage. She said:

"It's a busy life... Always on edge, never knowing when the next fight is going to be... The kids are there, and they scream louder than I do for sure... Our youngest wants to be a fighter now. That part's easy, watching him."
Ad

Addressing whether she's afraid of him getting hurt, she continued:

"No, because I've never seen him really get hit yet. That's my biggest thing, I've never seen him actually get hurt in a fight yet, so it's easy. He's so good."

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications