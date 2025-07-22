Who is Marcus McGhee's wife? Everything we know about the UFC bantamweight's family life

Marcus McGhee is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, boasting a professional record of 10-1. Coming off a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 309 last November, McGhee is now set to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend.Ahead of his upcoming challenge, let's take a closer look at his relationship status and personal life.Who is Marcus McGhee's wife?Marcus McGhee isn't going through life alone. The UFC star got married to his wife, Amanda, ten years ago after dating for a decade. They notably celebrated their tenth anniversary in April earlier this year. Amanda McGhee marked their special day with a throwback wedding day post on Instagram and wrote:&quot;10 years married, 20 years in love, and a lifetime to go. From the very beginning, you’ve been my best friend, my greatest adventure, and my favorite dancing partner. And now, here we are—four beautiful children, countless memories, and a love that’s only grown stronger with time. Through every high and low, every twist and turn, you’ve been my steady hand and my safe place. I’d say “I do” all over again in a heartbeat. I love you more than words can say—here’s to forever, hand in hand, step by step.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to her social media handles, Mrs. McGhee works in the field of education and is a teacher. The couple also shares four kids, three daughters and a son.In a 2022 interview, Mrs. McGhee addressed the challenges of being married to a UFC fighter and made a startling revelation about whether she's ever worried about him getting hurt in the cage. She said:&quot;It's a busy life... Always on edge, never knowing when the next fight is going to be... The kids are there, and they scream louder than I do for sure... Our youngest wants to be a fighter now. That part's easy, watching him.&quot;Addressing whether she's afraid of him getting hurt, she continued:&quot;No, because I've never seen him really get hit yet. That's my biggest thing, I've never seen him actually get hurt in a fight yet, so it's easy. He's so good.&quot;Watch the full video below: