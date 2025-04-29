Who is Mark Kerr? The UFC legend portrayed by Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming movie 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson plays Mark Kerr, one of the greatest fighters in early MMA history in the upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine. The film will chronicle the MMA legend's rise to prominence, relationships outside the ring and tragic battle with substance abuse.

Aside from Dwayne Johnson playing Mark Kerr, Emily Blunt will star as Kerr's ex-wife Dawn Staples while a few real-life fighters will star as significant figures in the MMA world at the time. Former UFC heavyweight and two-division Bellator world champion Ryan Bader will also play MMA legend and Kerr's close friend, Mark 'The Hammer' Coleman.

The film is said to be a huge departure from Johnson's usual blockbuster movies. The former pro wrestler promised to dive deeper into heavy drama on this one. 'The Smashing Machine' is directed by Benny Safie, one-half of the famed Safdie Brothers (Uncut Gems) and produced by A24, guaranteeing us a gritty, dramatic arthouse feature.

Who is Mark Kerr, the central character of the film 'The Smashing Machine'?

Mark Kerr is a key part of the early days of MMA, when rules and weight classes were still being formed and organizations were still finding their footing. His NCAA Division I and World Cup wrestling titles allowed him to dominate the sport. Kerr heavily utilized a ground-and-pound-heavy style of fighting and was heavily influenced by his friend and coach, Mark 'The Hammer' Coleman.

'The Smashing Machine' tore through the UFC, PRIDE, and World Vale Tudo Championships in the late-90's, winning titles in all three promotions. In his prime, he was one of, if not the most feared heavyweight in all of combat sports.

At the height of his powers, however, Kerr developed an addiction to painkillers, which largely affected his relationships in and out of the sport. This part of his life was marvelously captured in the HBO documentary, The Smashing Machine, which was also used as a major inspiration for the upcoming biopic starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Listen to this clip of Joe Rogan and WWE legend Kurt Angle talking about Kerr and the documentary The Smashing Machine:

