Who is Martin Bakole's wife? Everything you need to know about the professional boxer's partner 

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 29, 2025 04:26 GMT
A look into Martin Bakole
A look into Martin Bakole's wife Dodie Kembia Bakole [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Martin Bakole recently faced Joseph Parker in Riyadh after replacing Daniel Dubois in February. Initially, 'Dynamite' was scheduled to lock horns and defend his IBF heavyweight title against Parker. However, the Brit was forced to withdraw from the contest due to illness. Consequently, Bakole was called to step in on a 48-hour notice.

In the replaced WBO interim heavyweight title fight, Parker dominated the fight and won the bout via second-round knockout. As the Congolese fighter gears up to face Efe Ajagba on May 3rd, many fans have become curious about the boxer's life outside the ring.

Who is Martin Bakole's wife?

Martin Bakole is married to Dodie Kembia Bakole. Professionally, she helps run the Martin Bakolé Foundation, which is committed to improving the living and well-being of children in precarious conditions. The foundation was recently honored by NGO Eurêka Soutient le Bonheur after their donation to Maison Enrica. Regarding the donation, she had this to say on Instagram:

"Today, the Martin Bakole Foundation, represented by its coordinator Dodie Bakole, was honored to receive a certificate of recognition from the Eureka Supports Happiness NGO. We are determined to continue our mission to promote the happiness and well-being of the most vulnerable. "
Check out Dodie Kembia Bakole's post below:

Apart from this, Bakole's wife also runs the Sulmikia Kids clothing line from her hometown of Airdrie, in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Dedicating her life to philanthropy even prompted her to meet with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

Bakole currently trains with coach Billy Nelson in Glasgow. Often regarded as 'The Boogeyman' of the heavyweight division, the Congolese boxer is a hard hitter with 16 knockout victories on his record.

His upcoming 12-round fight against Ajagba is scheduled to be a title eliminator for the IBF heavyweight championship. This fight is held in the co-main event of Canelo Alvarez's much-anticipated clash against William Scull in Riyadh.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
