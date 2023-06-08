Who is Melissa Dixon? Undefeated women's bantamweight star from ARES FC signs with the UFC

The UFC has made an addition to their women's bantamweight roster, signing ARES FC fighter Melissa Dixon. Reporter Nolan King (@mma_kings) took to Twitter to share the news, tweeting:

"The #UFC has signed ARES FC bantamweight standout Melissa Dixon (5-0), her manager Maurice Blanco tells me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie"

The #UFC has signed ARES FC bantamweight standout Melissa Dixon (5-0), her manager Maurice Blanco tells me.

The ARES FC star is currently undefeated, with a professional record of 5-0. Dixon fights out of Coventry, England, and trains out of The Lion's Gym in Coventry. She appears to be a well-rounded mixed martial artist, with 2 decision wins, both unanimous, and 2 knockouts on her record.

Dixon is yet another U.K-based fighter to sign with the UFC, highlighting the growth of MMA in the region. Fighting with the moniker 'No Mess Mullins,' Melissa Dixon is most definitely a prospect to keep an eye on in the women's bantamweight division.

Check out this clip of Melissa Dixon in action, securing a TKO victory through vicious ground and pound:

Melissa has 3 KO/TKOs on her record and has previously competed in the IMMAF.



ARES FC women's bantamweight Melissa Dixon (5-0) has signed with the UFC. Melissa has 3 KO/TKOs on her record and has previously competed in the IMMAF.

Melissa Dixon joins a promising batch of 135 lb women fighters, bantamweight title on the line at UFC 289

Dixon comes into the UFC undefeated, and will certainly have her eye on making a run for the title. As a result, she'll be paying close attention to the UFC 289 main event.

At UFC 289, reigning bantamweight champion and consensus GOAT of women's MMA, Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes will defend her title against the surging Mexican contender, Irene Aldana.

Fight Week in Vancouver starting strong! A face off with a view #UFC289

Originally, Nunes was slated to fight Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout. Pena, however, pulled out due to injury and Aldana took her place. This will be Aldana's first time challenging for the belt.

The Mexican striker is a well-rounded fighter and has secured some highlight-reel finishes in her time in the UFC. Earlier in her career, she KO'd Ketlen Vieira, showing off her crisp boxing. Later, she scored an up-kick body shot knockout on Macy Chiasson, securing one of the most unique finishes in UFC history.

Regardless of her past, Aldana will have to come up with something truly special to dethrone the GOAT, Amanda Nunes in Vancouver, Canada at UFC 289.

