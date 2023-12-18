Who is Michael 'Venom' Page? MMA record, height, weight, age, and everything else you need to know about the newest UFC signee

In the summer of 2023, Michael 'Venom' Page parted ways with Bellator and became a free agent. The all-action welterweight has since teased moves to both the UFC and PFL, and he's now set to feature in the world's premier MMA promotion.

At the UFC 296 post-fight presser, Dana White announced that Michael 'Venom' Page has inked a deal with the UFC. For his promotional debut, he will go up against Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in March. Currently, the 36-year-old has a professional MMA record of 21-2.

Standing 6'3" tall, boasting an in-and-out bouncy style similar to that of perennial welterweight contender Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, Page is an intriguing entry into the UFC's 170-pound bracket. The English star is among the most prolific knockout artists in MMA, with 13 KO/TKO wins on his record.

Stephen Thompson downplays potential fight against Michael 'Venom' Page

Ahead of his scheduled bout against Michel Pereira at UFC 291, which was later canceled, Stephen Thompson was asked if he would like to welcome 'Venom' into the UFC. Both fighters have roots in Karate, and a fight between the two is all but guaranteed to deliver the goods.

When asked about potentially facing Michael 'Venom' Page, Thompson revealed that the two became friends just a few months prior. 'Wonderboy' suggested that even though a matchup against the former Bellator MMA fighter would be exciting, he would not want to fight him. He said:

"I just became friends with this guy, literally like a few months ago... It's like, dude, why do they want me to fight you now? It's understandable, Karate versus Karate right. Obviously, it would be a fun match, but he's a good dude man I don't wanna say I would want to fight him at this point."

