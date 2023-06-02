Amateur fighter Mike Dragich, a mixed martial artist from Florida, recently became a superhero to a group of school kids when he wrestled a massive 10-foot-long alligator outside an elementary school in Jacksonville.

The 33-year-old middleweight fighter has competed in four amateur bouts and is on a two-fight winning streak. His last outing was at Premier Fight League 35, where he finished Jaguar West via first-round knockout. The former U.S. Marine also runs a non-profit known as Project Saviour Outdoors, which is dedicated to helping veterans struggling with PTSD and preventing veteran suicide.

Notably, Mike Dragich is also a licensed 'Gator Trapper' and is no stranger to wrestling actual beasts in the wild. He was most recently matched up against an alligator when Florida fire and rescue officials called upon his expertise to help get the giant reptile away from a school campus full of students.

With the alligator about to enter the school's parking lot, Dragich valiantly tried grabbing its tail multiple times, with a reported 200 spectators cheering him on. After the beast broke free, the 33-year-old grabbed a catch pole and hooked it around the gator's neck, which caused the alligator to start rolling to try to get free.

With the catch pole still around the reptile's neck, Mike Dragich bravely jumped onto its back with several other firefighters to hold the gator down. Officials finally controlled the animal and took it away from the scene.

What did Florida MMA fighter Mike Dragich say about fighting an alligator outside an elementary school?

After his incredible bout against a 10-foot-long alligator outside a Jacksonville elementary school recently, Mike Dragich opened up about catching giant reptiles and how he uses his MMA experience to help him get the job done.

Dragich recently spoke to Fox 35 Orlando about his latest catch and outlined the details of how the alligator was finally caught. Claiming he felt like a superhero while wrestling the gator, he said:

"We get there. I walked through the gate. And boom. There it was just ready to go right there in the parking lot, and we just had to get the job done... I said it before, I felt like Batman... There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator."

Dragich added:

"A lot of fighters will understand that when you go to the cage, you're nervous but once that cage door closes, you gotta be focused and honestly that's what I remembered from that night."

