Who is MMA fighter Joel Bauman and why has he gone viral?

MMA fighter Joel Bauman stole the headlines recently after a shock admission in his post-fight interview.

Bauman earned a TKO victory against Reese Forest at Fury 61 at the Bert Ogden arena in Texas. However, in his post-fight interview, he revealed a health issue and stated that he had herpes before the fight. This admission left fans stunned. Here's what the middleweight fighter said after his win:

"Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted, I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in thirty all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter."

Watch Joel Bauman's post-fight interview below:

'King Bau' suffered a defeat against Josh Fremd in February. He was submitted via rear-naked choke in the second round of that contest. However, it seems like herpes and NFTs are to blame for that loss rather than any issues with his skills.

The herpes simplex virus, or HSV, comes in two forms - HSV-1 and HSV-2. The virus can be transmitted via oral or sexual contact. As of now, there is no cure for the disease yet.

Bauman's former opponent Fremd took note of the revelation and took to social media to write:

"I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough. this sh*t is now viral in more ways than 1."

Fremd @joshfremd @UFCFightPass I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough this shit is now viral in more ways than 1 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enoughthis shit is now viral in more ways than 1 @UFCFightPass 😂😂 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough 😂 this shit is now viral in more ways than 1

The 28-year-old Fremd recently made his UFC debut at UFC 273 and lost a decision to Anthony Hernandez. He is set to fight Tresean Gore in his next contest inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev.

Joel Bauman's MMA record

Bauman currently possesses a professional MMA record of 6-2-1. Of his six wins, three have come via TKO. The Spartan MMA trainee recently moved down to the middleweight division from the light heavyweight division.

He has previously competed in organizations like LFA and Bellator MMA as well.

'King Bau' also has five amateur fights under his belt and has won them all. Fans will keep a close eye on what's next for the 30-year-old in his career and what he has to say in his post-fight interviews.

