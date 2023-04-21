Amateur MMA fighter Nate Cullison is reportedly under investigation after footage of him and his father, Doug Cullison, carrying out a citizen's arrest emerged. According to KRDO NewsChannel 13, the father-son duo physically apprehended a homeless individual in Pueblo last September and launched a vicious attack on him.

Nate Cullison is affiliated with Jackson's MMA Association and competes as a flyweight. He is currently on a two-fight losing skid and his record stands at 5-2. The amateur MMA fighter last faced Brandon Escobar in a strawweight fight at Rocky Mountain Rubicon 7: The Comeback, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Cullison was recorded brutally soccer kicking the back of the downed man's head and following up with a barrage of unhinged strikes while his father held the homeless man down. According to police reports, the transient man is accused of punching the MMA fighter's mother, who is a teacher at a nearby school.

There is no indication Doug or his son Nate Cullison have been arrested or charged since the incident. However, the Pueblo Police Department is aware of the video footage and is conducting further investigation.

MMA fighter kicks homeless man: What did the Pueblo defense attorney say about Nate Cullison's brutal attack?

In light of amateur MMA fighter Nate Cullison savagely attacking a homeless man, the Pueblo DA Shawn Conti recently spoke out about the concerning act.

Nate Cullison and his father are believed to have carried out a citizen's arrest of a homeless man. A citizen's arrest can be described as a detainment carried out by individuals who aren't acting as official members of law enforcement. However, the legality of such arrests is highly questionable, especially when a person's civil rights are violated.

While the homeless man has been accused of assaulting Cullison's mother, the excessive force applied by the amateur MMA fighter and his father, such as soccer kicking the man in the back of the head and repeatedly punching him while he's down, doesn't qualify as a justifiable method of carrying out a citizen's arrest.

In a report by KRDO NewsChannel 13, Shawn Conti further explained why the Cullisons' actions were considered unlawful:

"It's really concerning, and it's concerning because it appears that people are taking the law into their own hands. In order for a Colorado citizen's arrest to be lawful, you have to be in the presence of the person when they're committing the crime. I'm led to believe that someone like that, had he seen the crime, there probably would not have been a crime."

