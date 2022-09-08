Who is Nate Diaz fighting next? Who will Stockton's finest face in his next UFC contest?

UFC 279 will mark the return of Stockton's finest Nate Diaz. Making his return to the octagon a year after his last bout, Diaz is all set to square off against rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev.

Before the bout could be made, there was a lot of speculation about who Nate Diaz would fight. With one fight remaining on his contract, Diaz seemed eager to book a fight at the earliest. The longtime welterweight contender even went on to publicly request the UFC to release him.

Finally granting Diaz his wish, the promotion has matched him up with one of the most promising prospects in the division, Khamzat Chimaev. Going into the fight, 'Borz' is undefeated in his MMA career. Chimaev has dominated his opponents in the UFC and holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang.

A veteran of the famed octagon, Diaz has not experienced good form in recent times. The Ultimate Fighter season five winner is 2-3 in his last five fights, and will now look for a win as he enters the UFC octagon possibly for the final time.

How many rounds is Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279?

The bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will serve as the main event of UFC 279. Regardless of who the victor is, fans will happily walk out as they will be treated to a five-round war between the two.

Stylistically, the more rounds, the better it works for Nate Diaz. The Stockton-native is known for his exceptional cardio. The same will benefit Diaz if the fight lasts the course of five full rounds.

Chimaev, on the other hand, has never competed in a five-round bout. The longest time 'Borz' spent in the cage was three full rounds when he went to war against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

While Chimaev has been dominant since his debut in the UFC and is a heavy favorite going into this bout, many are curious to see how the Chechen-born Swede will fare should the fight go the distance.

Edited by David Andrew