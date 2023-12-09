Who is Nate Kelly? All you need to know about the little kid from Conor McGregor's Dublin press conference who recently turned heads in PFL debut

Few mixed martial arts fans can forget the firey kid, Nate Kelly, who infamously trash-talked Jose Aldo during the chaotic press conference ahead of the Brazilian's 2015 fight against Conor McGregor.

During a pre-fight presser in Ireland, Kelly, then 11 years old, gave a stark ultimatum to the former pound-for-pound king, suggesting that he prepare the featherweight strap for 'The Notorious' with a spit shine.

However, gone are the days when Kelly was a cheeky child. He is now all grown up and has chosen to take after his idol, Conor McGregor, by becoming an MMA fighter. The 19-year-old holds an amateur MMA record of 2-2. According to his Instagram, Kelly is also a European and World kickboxing champion.

Starting his MMA journey with a loss against Shea Cleland in March, Kelly then registered his first win in July with a unanimous decision win over Thomas Cowell. His fortunes didn't last long, as he succumbed to a submission loss in his very next fight.

However, his latest outing has raised his star power by a considerable margin.

Earlier this week, the Dubliner made a successful amateur Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut with a second-round submission win via an anaconda choke against Callum Seaton in front of a home crowd at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Expand Tweet

According to Tapology, the teenager trains at Conor McGregor's home gym, SBG Ireland. Per the website, Kelly is ranked 169th out of 278 active UK/Ireland flyweights.

Nate Kelly is "delighted" that he trash-talked Jose Aldo

Nate Kelly doesn't regret trash-talking Jose Aldo at the UFC 194 press conference. In fact, 'The Great' is glad he did it and believes it to be one of the reasons for his early popularity in combat sports.

During a recent interview with All Out Fighting, the viral sensation explained how the infamous moment has helped his fighter profile:

"It's like when you are a kid, you don't really think about things and the consequences that our actions have... Every action we take always has a consequence. And one was blown up by the internet and, after that, being hounded for the next eight years of my life, but I'm delighted that I've done it though."

Kelly added:

"Looking back at it now, it has obviously put me in the position that I'm in today. And I feel like I'm at the stage now where I can show both go hand in hand... I can talk in front of lots of people, but I can also go out there and fight."

Catch Nate Kelly's comments below (4:18):