Who is Ramon Cardenas? Everything you need to know about Naoya Inoue's next opponent

Ramon Cardenas will step into the biggest fight of his career on May 4 when he challenges Naoya Inoue for the undisputed super bantamweight titles in Las Vegas. It’s a high-stakes bout that could shape the trajectory of his career.

But who exactly is Ramon Cardenas? Let’s take a closer look at the man stepping in to face one of boxing’s most feared champions.

Who is Ramon Cardenas? Everything you need to know

Ramon Cardenas is a 29-year-old orthodox fighter with a professional record of 26 wins, one loss, and 14 knockout victories. He made it on the grand stage from humble beginnings working with Lyft, DoorDash and Uber to make ends meet.

'Dinamita' has momentum on his sails with 14 straight wins, including notable victories over Bryan Acosta, Jesus Ramirez Rubio, and Rafael Pedroza.

He currently ranks among the top 15 in the world at super bantamweight. While his resume lacks the star power of Inoue’s, his recent form and steady rise have earned him the golden opportunity.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Cardenas began his pro career in 2015. Early in his career, he took on local fights in Texas and Mexico. He’s fought on multi-scale venues and captured regional titles like the WBA Continental North America and WBC FECARBOX belts along the way.

While Cardenas isn’t physically overwhelming, he’s known for his durability, ring IQ, and sneaky power. His knockout ratio of nearly 54% shows that he can hurt opponents when the openings appear. Training under veteran coach Joel Diaz in California, Cardenas has fully dedicated himself to pulling off an upset win.

Ramon Cardenas is ready to risk it all against Naoya Inoue

Ramon Cardenas faces the biggest test of his career on May 4 when he challenges Naoya Inoue at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The San Antonio native has earned this shot with 14 straight wins, most recently outpointing Bryan Acosta.

Cardenas knows the leap in opposition is steep, but he welcomes the challenge against a fighter many call the best pound-for-pound today. Previwing the clash in an interview with Boxing Scene, Cardenas said:

“I know this is the type of fight and moment that can eat people up, but the ring doesn’t change. You can put it in the middle of the ocean. You can put it in the middle of the desert. The ring is the ring. It has four corners. I see it like that and understand the magnitude of this fight. I asked for this moment, and now I have to take advantage of it." [H/t: Boxing Scene]

He added:

“This is Inoue’s first fight in America in four years, so I know he’s motivated to show out. I’m prepared for the very best version of Naoya Inoue.”

