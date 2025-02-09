Who replaced Megan Olivi as the roving reporter at UFC 312? Bio, background, career, and everything else we know about Heidi Androl

UFC fans are familiar with Megan Olivi, who has typically served as the roving journalist for events, conducting pre-fight and post-fight interviews and providing real-time updates during broadcasts. However, veteran UFC correspondent Heidi Androl has taken over this role in recent events.

In a recent post on X, Olivi announced that she was not cleared to fly to Sydney and that Androl would also serve as the roving journalist for UFC 312 on Feb. 9.

This article highlights Heidi Androl's biography, career achievements, and other relevant details.

Who is Heidi Androl?

Heidi Androl is a veteran reporter and television personality from the United States. She was born on Oct. 29, 1980, in Unionville, Michigan, and is the oldest of three children.

Androl attended the University of Michigan-Flint and Michigan State University before moving to Los Angeles, California. She began her career in modeling as a teenager and has appeared on several networks, including ESPN, USA, CBS, NBC, and Fox, among others.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Androl worked as an international sales manager in the aerospace industry from 2003 to 2006, after which she transitioned to sports reporting as her primary career focus.

Androl also explored acting and appeared in several movies and TV shows in the early 2000s. She was featured in an episode of the popular TV show Special Unit 2 (2001) and in the acclaimed series Kingdom (2015).

Heidi Androl's career in sports reporting

Heidi Androl appeared on the American reality TV show 'The Apprentice' in 2006, where contestants were judged based on their business skills. Following her appearance, she was hired as the special events host for the Los Angeles Kings, a professional ice hockey team.

This opportunity marked the beginning of an impressive career for the now 44-year-old. She worked as a reporter for Showtime Sports from 2009 to 2015 and for the NHL Network from 2008 to 2016. In more recent years, Androl has transitioned to freelancing as a journalist with ESPN.

Her connection with the UFC began in July 2010 when she started serving as a correspondent for the promotion's events. Additionally, she has been affiliated with Fox Sports since 2007, covering various sports, including MMA and football, as a sports reporter.

