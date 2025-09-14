Who is Ricky Hatton? Learn about the life and legacy of the legendary boxer after his death

The boxing world is grieving at the passing of British professional boxer Ricky Hatton. On Sept. 14, 2025, Hatton was reportedly discovered dead at his Hyde, Greater Manchester, residence. The authorities have revealed that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Who was Ricky Hatton?

Ricky Hatton, full name Richard John Hatton, was a British professional boxer born on October 6, 1978. Hatton entered the competition in 1997 and competed actively till 2012. He has held multiple world championships in the light-welterweight division and one at welterweight

Having several accolades to his name, including Fighter of the Year by the Ring Magazine, 'The Hitman' boasted a pro boxing record of 45-3 (32 wins by knockout). Reportedly, Hatton, after winning the British light-welterweight title in 2000 and the World Boxing Union (WBU) title in 2001, defended the WBU title fifteen times (2001-2004).

In 2005, the Brit beat Kostya Tszyu for the Ring, lineal, and IBF titles. In the same year, he defeated Carlos Maussa and claimed the WBA title to become a unified light-welterweight world champion,

In 2006, 'The Hitman' won a world title in a second weight class. However, in 2007, Hatton lost his first pro bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., and in 2009, he lost to Manny Pacquiao.

In 2011, Hatton declared his intention to retire from the sport. He did, however, announce his final retirement after making a brief comeback and losing again in 2012 to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Hatton declared in 2025 that he would return once more and was preparing to face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai this December.

Authorities reportedly discovered his body on Sept. 14 at the property in Hyde, where Hatton had been preparing for a comeback fight. About the same, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated:

"We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Hatton was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024. The former multi-time, multi-weight world champion boxer's son, Campbell Hatton, has followed in his father's footsteps and currently holds a pro boxing record of 14-2.

Ricky Hatton was a down-to-earth individual who was candid about his battle with depression and his difficulties overcoming hardships while dealing with his defeats.

We at SK MMA offer prayers for his family and soul during this difficult time.

