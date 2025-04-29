Who is Rolando Romero's father? Everything you need to know about the former three-time Cuban national champion 

Former boxing champion Rolando Romero Jr. is one of the highly touted boxers in the world. While he has worked hard to achieve success, his father played a crucial role in shaping both his life and boxing career. This article explores the life journey of Rolando Romero Jr.'s father and provides insights into his personal and professional experiences over the years.

Who is Rolando Romero's father?

Rolando Romero's father, Rolando Romero Sr. is a former Cuban professional boxer and coach. He primarily competed in Cuba, where he won the National title three times. Romero Sr. belonged to Santiago, Cuba, and trained at the same gym that produced elite boxers such as Emilio Correa.

Escaping from Cuba

Due to the political situation in Cuba, Rolando Romero Sr. decided to escape the country, making his first attempt in 1991, when he was 27 years old.

Unfortunately, the attempt failed, resulting in his arrest and imprisonment for two years. During his appearance on The PorterWay Podcast, Romero Jr. shared the details of harsh prison conditions, stating:

"They only fed my father a spoonful of rice twice a day and a cup of sugar water. For a month straight, that's what they fed him. Nothing else."

However, in his second attempt in 1993, the Cuban boxer and his friend hid in the forest for two days and swam across to Guantanamo Bay at night, as crossing during the day often led to dire consequences, including being shot.

While Romero Sr. successfully made it to American soil, tragically, his friend drowned during the escape.

Life in the United States of America

Rolando Romero Sr. was transferred to Miami, where he started a new chapter of his life and eventually shifted to downtown Las Vegas. Although he could not pursue a career in professional boxing, Rolando Sr. took up coaching responsibilities and even assisted Cromwell Bullet, the head trainer of the 2012 U.S. Olympic boxing team.

He has two children: a son, Rolando Romero Jr., born in 1995, and a younger daughter named Angelica Romero. Details of his partner/wife are not available in the public domain.

Life in downtown Las Vegas was challenging, exposing the family to crime and violence. Nonetheless, both of Romero Sr.'s children took up martial arts at an early age and started training in Judo.

Speaking about the neighbourhood, Romero Jr. once explained:

"I've seen people get shot in front of me. I've been shot at twice before running, you know."

While Angelica went on to become a seven-time national Judo champion, Rolando Romero Jr. transitioned to boxing during his teenage years. He eventually signed a contract with Floyd Mayweather and went on to become the boxing lightweight champion.

Romero Sr. created a good life for himself and his family in the United States of America. However, his son expressed that Romero Sr. has a longing for his homeland and hopes to return to Cuba, despite the political situation preventing him from doing so.

In the PorterWay podcast, Romero Jr. said:

"That's the sad part. His happiness is over there, but he cannot go back. It's sad, but if he never came here, I would never have been born, nor my sister, you know."

While Angelica Romero retired from Judo and rarely makes public appearances, Romero Jr. is an elite competitor in boxing. Romero Sr. continues to be an integral part of 'Rolly's' support system in the world of boxing.

