Amateur MMA fighter Ross Johnson was recently accused of killing an American airman who was fatally assaulted outside a bar in Florida.

Authorities announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Ross Johnson of Carterville, Illinois, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry of Malone, Florida. It was initially unclear whether Johnson had legal counsel, and the local public defender did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

According to NBC news, fights broke out both inside and outside the Coyote Ugly Saloon on Sunday. Panama City Beach police reported that while Dayvon Larry did not take part in the fight, he may have known someone who did.

According to the police, Larry was punched once in the parking lot. Police claim that security officers intervened to end the fight, found Larry, and called for help; paramedics performed CPR on the route to the hospital, but could not save him.

Police reported that they had been able to identify Ross Johnson as a suspect thanks to CCTV footage. A police statement claims that he eventually confessed to the crime, after initially giving detectives inconsistent narratives of what led up to the fight with Larry.

Johnson's first court appearance has been set, and he is currently being held at the Bay County Prison. Larry was an airman stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base just east of Panama City, according to WMBB in Panama City. The report states that he was a member of the 325th Security Forces Squadron.

Ross Johnson murder case: What is the record of the amateur fighter who killed Dayvon Larry?

Ross Johnson is an amateur MMA fighter fighting out of Arkansas, U.S.A. He has been charged with manslaughter by the Panama City Beach Police Department for reportedly killing Dayvon Larry on Sunday.

Based on his fighter profile on Sherdog, Johnson has six amateur fights and one professional fight under his belt. On the amateur circuit, he has bagged five victories, four of which came via finishes.

His last fight was his professional MMA debut. The American fought Kyle Thompson at MMAX FC 17 - Redemption back in August 2021. He lost the fight by knockout.

Check out the fight below:

