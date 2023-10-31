Who's the "better Buffer"? MMA and boxing fans pick sides in Michael vs. Bruce Buffer debate

Bruce Buffer, known for his iconic "It's Time" introduction, is an inseparable part of the UFC's identity. His charismatic catchphrase delivery, synonymous with the octagon, adds an element of anticipation to each fight.

Similary, in a parallel world of boxing, Michael Buffer has achieved worldwide fame for his legendary phrase, "Let's Get Ready to Rumble."

Recently a discussion arose on X (formerly Twitter), where a user attempted to draw a comparison between the talents of the Buffer brothers as announcers. This sparked a passionate debate between both MMA and boxing enthusiasts.

The online exchange featured a diverse array of reactions from fans of these two worlds.

One fan wrote:

"Bruce is the ultimate hype man. Nobody touches him"

Another wrote:

"Bruce has always been the better Buffer."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bruce is the best in the biz"

"Michael Buffer is legit terrible at his job. Man needs to retire."

"Completely agree Bruce Buffer is definitely goat far more better than boxing"

"Bruce is the greatest ring announcer to ever live and you can’t change my mind"

"Michaels amazing but you can’t beat Bruce"

"Michael got like no energy, his announcing makes me feel old."

"Bruce Buffer is the ultimate hype man"

Michael and Bruce Buffer: The astonishing sibling reunion story

The world of combat sports, both inside the octagon and the boxing ring, would be incomplete without the distinctive introductions of the Buffer Brothers. The veteran voice of the UFC, Bruce Buffer, made his debut 27 years ago during UFC 8 in February 1996 when he introduced the preliminary card, marking the beginning of his celebrated career in the octagon.

Conversely, Michael Buffer embarked on his journey as a ring announcer back in 1982. Just a year later, in 1983, he assumed the role of announcing all boxing matches promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank on ESPN. The role granted him national recognition at a time when ring announcers were primarily limited to local talent.

The ascent to stardom for these iconic announcers is a truly remarkable tale, characterized by a remarkable twist: the Buffer siblings were unaware of each other's existence until much later in their lives.

Bruce Buffer had been following his sibling's career on television even before beginning his career as a UFC announcer, completely unaware of their blood connection. The revelation began when the resemblance in their surnames piqued Bruce's curiosity. The subsequent investigation unveiled the astonishing truth: Michael was, indeed, his half-brother. The story dates back to Bruce's father, who, during his service in World War II, fathered a child from a short-lived marriage.

Michael Buffer was raised by foster parents under the name Huber but retained his original surname when he enlisted in the Vietnam War. The siblings' long-awaited introduction finally occurred in 1989, and within a few years, Bruce also took on the role of managing Michael's career.