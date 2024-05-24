“Who's coming out alive?”, “Another great fight” - Fans react to Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall's intense final face-off before their rematch

Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor will be at the center of the combat sports world on May 25 and the anticipation for their rematch has reached a new high. In their final face-off on weigh-in day, Catterall and Taylor shared an intense moment that caused fans to count down the hours until their junior welterweight bout.

Moments after weighing in to make their fight official, Catterall and Taylor met in front of Eddie Hearn and stared into each other's eyes for a full minute. Catterall appeared to mutter a few unanswered words to his opponent while the boxers otherwise stood silent.

The fight courtesy of Matchroom Boxing will not be for any titles like their first fight was, but Hearn believes both fighters' respective careers are on the line. With the first matchup being a closely competitive bout, the betting odds for the rematch remain nip and tuck.

Fans were enthused by the staredown but were still unable to find a consensus with a prediction.

In anticipation of the fight, one fan commented:

"Who's coming out alive?"

This fan termed this a matchup between "two warriors":

"Another great fight. Hopefully these two warriors give everything to win and go home safe afterwards."

Other fans commented:

"This will be a blood bath tomorrow"

"Long overdue, the way Catterall got robbed was disgusting"

"Josh Taylor by decision"

View more fan reactions to Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor facing off below:

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall's first fight

Scheduled to face each other again on May 25, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall initially met in 2022 for the undisputed super lightweight championship. The bout was competitive throughout, with Taylor ultimately prevailing by a split decision to retain his titles.

The result, however, was highly disputed by fans, with many believing Catterall had done enough to become the new 140-pound champion.

In the time since their fight, Taylor would lose his titles and undefeated record to Teofimo Lopez in June 2023, making the rematch his first fight in nearly one year. Catterall has bounced back with two wins in 2023 over Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares.

The rematch between Taylor and Catterall will be streamed in the United States on ESPN+ at 3:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. GMT.