"Who’s controlling you?" - Fan concerns for Ryan Garcia grow after new post with chains despite Oscar De La Hoya's assurance

Ryan Garcia has raised concerns about his mental health with a series of erratic social media posts over the past few months.

The young boxer has often exhibited erratic behavior on social media in recent months. In January, he announced the birth of his child followed by a confusing post about an amicable divorce.

However, it was a now-deleted March 3 post referencing the "Death of Ryan Garcia" that truly alarmed fans. Though he later clarified he was alright, the incident left a lasting impression.

Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's promoter, recently attempted to quell concerns, stating Garcia is "in good spirits" and diligently training.

"Ryan Garcia... he's in great spirits. He's working his a** off in the gym. Don't mind the posts, that takes like five, 10 seconds of his time. He's working had very single minute of the day."

However, Garcia's subsequent social media activity paints a contrasting picture. These include serious accusations of sexual abuse and bizarre claims about Elon Musk.

Further fueling fan anxieties, Garcia's latest post features him wrapped in chains. While he also posted a negative VADA test result signifying eligibility to fight, the concerns remain.

Fans flooded his comments with messages expressing worry:

"who's controlling you lil bro?"

"Bro delete ur ig and star training lol"

"Better not pull out the fight (pause)"

Check out some more fan reactions reactions below:

Fans react to Garcia's recent post

Former UFC fighter weighs in on Ryan Garcia's controversial social media posts

Ryan Garcia recently uploaded a video criticizing the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for mandating a mental health evaluation before his upcoming clash with Devin Haney.

In the video, the 25-year-old boxer threatened legal action against the commission and even included comments about his marijuana use, with Garcia claiming his therapist recommended it.

However, former UFC star Jake Shields believes the NSAC's request is justified. Shields convinced that Garcia's recent social media antics stem from marijuana use, wrote:

"I'm not defending NSAC, but Ryan Garcia is almost certainly getting manic due to smoking weed. This is something I thought wasn't real until I saw it happen to two friends. When they stopped smoking, the mania went away, and when they started again, it returned."

Check out Shileds' post below:

