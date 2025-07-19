Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, July 19, 2025? Know your UFC 318 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC 318 is right around the corner and will feature 14 bouts, with the highly anticipated Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier BMF title clash in the headliner. The event is set to go down at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa will return to action for a high-octane middleweight clash against Roman Kopylov. Ahead of Poirier's retirement event, let's take a look at the other fights featured on the card.

UFC card tonight: UFC 318 main card fighters

The main card fighters are:

Lightweight: Max Holloway (c) vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Max Holloway (26-8)

Former UFC featherweight champion and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway is among the most popular fighters in MMA and is known for his incredible striking skills. He's coming off a third-round KO loss against Ilia Topuria, which ended a three-fight win streak against Arnold Allen, Jung Chang-Sung, and Justin Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier (30-9)

UFC 318 will mark the end of Dustin Poirier's incredible UFC career. 'The Diamond' is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the sport and is known for his unforgettable wars in the octagon. He's coming off a fifth-round submission loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last June.

Poirier has notably beaten Holloway twice in the past, winning via first-round submission in their first encounter at UFC 143 in February 2012 and via unanimous decision in their rematch at UFC 236 in April 2019.

Paulo Costa (14-4)

Paulo Costa is making his return to action after a year-long hiatus. He's coming off a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302 last June. Before that, Costa lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 298 in February 2024 and will be looking to end his two-fight losing streak this weekend.

Roman Kopylov (14-3)

Roman Kopylov is on a two-fight winning streak, coming off a third-round knockout victory over Chris Curtis in January. Before that, the Russian beat Cesar Almeida via split decision at UFC 302 last June.

Kevin Holland (28-13-1)

Kevin Holland beat Vicente Luque via second-round submission at UFC 316 last month. Before that, the welterweight star defeated Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision in March.

Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)

Daniel Rodriguez is on an impressive two-fight win streak, coming off a third-round knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio in May and a split-decision win over Alex Morono last October.

Dan Ige (19-9)

Dan Ige is coming off a third-round knockout against Sean Woodson at UFC 314 in April. The win stopped a two-fight losing streak against Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy.

Patricio Pitbull (36-8)

Patricio Pitbull is widely known for his incredible MMA career and is set to make his second outing in the UFC after losing his debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in April.

Michael Johnson (23-19)

Michael Johnson is on a two-fight winning streak and is coming off a second-round knockout win over Ottman Azaitar last December. Before that, he outpointed Darrius Flowers last February.

Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)

Daniel Zellhuber is coming off a split-decision win over Esteban Ribovics at UFC 306 last September. He was notably on a three-fight win streak before his last loss.

UFC card tonight: UFC 318 prelim and early prelim fighters

The prelim and early prelims fighters are:

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (24-8) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (22-3)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (19-8) vs. Brendan Allen (24-7)

Welterweight: Francisco Prado (12-3) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-6)

Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier (7-1) vs. Robert Valentin (11-5-1)

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt (10-4) vs. Islam Dulatov (11-1)

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (12-4-2) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8)

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann (22-11) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1)

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (13-2) vs. Jackson McVey (6-0)

Women's Flyweight: Carli Judice (4-2) vs. Nicolle Caliari (8-3)

