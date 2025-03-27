"Who’s this guys PR team honestly" - Fans react after Ilia Topuria updates his Instagram name to new nickname

Ilia Topuria just changed his nickname and it sounds like he chose from the Create a Fighter list in the UFC 5 video game. The man formerly known as 'El Matador' is now called 'The Legend'. While Topuria is certainly a legend in the sport for what he's done so far, his fans aren't finding the new Nom de Guerre enticing.

Even if you translate the name into Spanish, 'La Leyenda', doesn't quite sound like a former champion who can put anyone away with one punch. Fans are making the Georgian-born Spaniard know that they're not impressed by this.

MMA Orbit reported the news on X, saying:

"Ilia Topuria has changed his name on Instagram to his new nickname... "The Legend"."

Fans reacted quite unanimously in the comments section, with @JK_ATF saying:

"Who’s this guys PR team honestly 🙄"

Meanwhile, @AnonMedley said:

"I fw Ilia but it’d be absolutely hilarious if he losses his next fight vs. whoever it may be"

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Ilia Topuria relinquishes UFC featherweight belt, the UFC puts together new title bout at UFC 314

Back in February, the UFC announced that Ilia Topuria had decided to vacate the UFC featherweight title after defending it successfully just once. The two men he defeated for the title, however, may merit 'El Matador' to believe that he has no other interesting match-ups in the division.

First, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski - the man who has the second-most title wins at featherweight - to obtain the belt. Next, he sent Max Holloway to the negative zone. Aside from being a two-time UFC featherweight champion and BMF champion, 'Blessed' has never been knocked out or even knocked down in his near-15-year career. Ilia Topuria handily stopped Holloway inside three rounds.

After these two monumental wins, the Georgian-Spanish fighter decided to look up to lightweight and conquer the belt there. He cited a lack of interest in featherweight competition and difficulty in making 145 pounds. Unlike other recent champions aspiring for simultaneous champ-champ status, Topuria didn't want to hold up the division and decided to let others take his place.

Now, the UFC put together a world title fight for the vacant featherweight throne. At UFC 314, the aforementioned Volkanovski will face surging Brazilian star Diego Lopez in the main event.

