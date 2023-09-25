“Who’s paying that in their right mind” - Boxing fans furious over ‘uber expensive’ PPV cost for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight

Journalist and editor Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the pricing for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo pay-per-view card.

Canelo, who is arguably boxing's biggest superstar, is set to face Jermell Charlo on September 30th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Benson tweeted:

"The Showtime USA PPV price for Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo on Saturday night will be $84.99."

Expand Tweet

While this certainly is a huge fight and Canelo, by virtue of his superstar status, is one of the biggest draws, $84.99 is certainly a steep asking price. Fans took note of the prices, and flooded Twitter to react.

One user, @AST_ute said:

"who's paying that in their right mind"

@_TheSZN concurred, adding:

"Lmao what an absolute joke"

User @GOTTI_MProtocol suggested that the event organizers and promoters were having a difficult time selling out the stadium, alluding to the high prices. They added:

"Rumours are they are having a hard time selling seat tickets, can someone confirm?"

@randolphsfm, meanwhile, suggested that Canelo's opponent should have been someone other than Jermell Charlo, saying:

"Canelo needs to be fight Benevidez, bivol again or the other Charlo"

User @dnexperts suggested that if everything was on one platform, it would be better for the end-consumer, saying:

"The sooner everything is on DAZN the better."

A few other users, including @Total_Outrage, suggested that they were going to stream the fight, with the aforementioned user saying:

"That's cool gonna stream it lol"

User @GauravA35696607 added:

"That's uber expensive"

Check out some comments here:

Fans react to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo ppv price

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo - The whole card

While Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will most certainly be the main attraction, the rest of the card also features some incredible talent. The rest of the card building up to Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo is as follows:

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin

lijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera

Abilkhan Amankul vs Joeshon James

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Abimbola Osundairo

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano