Who sang the national anthem at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight?

Three back-to-back national anthems kept the 70,000-plus fans at the AT&T Stadium on their feet at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight on Saturday night.

Before the WBC and WBA titleholder Canelo Alvarez took on the WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders, the arena reverberated to the tunes of the British, Mexican, and American national anthems. Fans were taken with the 17-year-old singer who performed the Mexican national anthem, Himno Nacional Mexicano.

The performer was Angela Aguilar Alvarez, a young and upcoming Mexican-American singer.

Here's a small part of the performance.

You know you’ve attended too many #Boxing fights when you can recite the lyrics to the Mexican national anthem. ¡Vamos #Mexico ! @Canelo #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/FasatBioAA — VICTOR BERMUDEZ (@vicbermudez) May 9, 2021

Following the performance, Angela took to social media to express her excitement about singing the national anthem of her country in front of a packed stadium at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight.

Angela Aguilar wrote:

"Little angels, you don't know how emotional it is to sing the national anthem and with your nerves on the surface. Did you see us sing? ♥ ️ ✨"

She also divulged information about her next tour in the USA and provided a link for the tickets.

Angelitos, no saben la emoción que se siente cantar el himno nacional y con los nervios a flor de piel ¿Nos vieron cantar? ♥️ ✨

Lo mejor de todo es que pronto nos veremos para volver a cantar juntos, en la gira de #JaripeoSinFronterasUSA

Boletos aquí: https://t.co/LKwDJg4cRm pic.twitter.com/KbJ0ErrAgJ — Ángela Aguilar 🇲🇽 (@AngelaAguilar__) May 9, 2021

Who is Angela Aguilar Alvarez, and is she related to Canelo Alvarez?

Born October 8, 2003, Angela Aguilar Alvarez is the daughter of Mexican-American singer-songwriter Jose Antonio Aguilar, popularly known as Pepe Aguilar. The teenage singing prodigy shot to fame with her heart-rendering performance of La Llorona at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018 that received a standing ovation.

Angela released her first-ever album alongside her brother, Leonardo, at just nine years of age. In 2018, she released her first solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana, and the album got nominations at both the Grammy Awards and the Latin Grammy Awards for that year. That made her one of the youngest ever to get nominated for both of the prestigious awards.

In what was her first recording in English, Angela released an exclusive cover of Lady Gaga's Shallow on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel with prior permission from the original singer.

In her latest musical project, Angela paid tribute to American singer Selena in an album titled Baila Esta Cumbia that was released in January 2020.

Even though she shares the same surname and sang the Mexican national anthem for his fight against Saunders, Angela Aguilar is not related to Canelo Alvarez.