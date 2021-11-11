Who is Scott Fairlamb, MMA fighter sentenced in Capitol riot violence?

A former MMA fighter by the name of Scott Fairlamb was recently sentenced to three years in prison for his actions at the Capitol riots earlier this year. According to a report from NBC News, Fairlamb punched a police officer during the riot, which lead to his subsequent arrest.

Scott Fairlamb, who went by the nickname 'Wildman' during his MMA career, holds a record of 0-1. His sole fight took place in 2010, at Ring of Combat 31. Fairlamb was submitted in the second round by Michael Andrillo.

Whilst Fairlamb's MMA career was short-lived, it appears he remained active within the world of combat sports, taking on the job of a boxing coach.

Unfortunately for Fairlamb, he will not be coaching anytime soon. As per NBC News, the former fighter pled guilty to assaulting an officer, which resulted in Fairlamb avoiding having to go to trial.

NBC reports that Fairlamb's sentencing was the first from the Captiol riots for a civilian assaulting an officer. The result will likely set a benchmark for those found guilty of the same crime.

U.S. District Judge Royce reportedly stated that Fairlamb’s actions had struck at:

“The heart of our democracy.”

Did Scott Fairlamb show any remorse for his actions at the Capitol riot?

Scott Fairlamb has since released a statement in regards to his crimes, taking responsibility for his actions and remarking that it is not who he truly is. The statement, as per NBC News, went as follows:

"I take full responsibility for what I did that day. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I was raised to be.”

Footage has surfaced of Scott Fairlamb at the Capitol riot, where he can be heard exclaiming:

"What patriots do. We f***ing disarm them and then we storm the f***ing Capitol. F*** you."

