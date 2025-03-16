  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Who are Sebastian Fundora's parents? A look into the boxing pedigree of the super welterweight champion's family

Who are Sebastian Fundora's parents? A look into the boxing pedigree of the super welterweight champion's family

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 16, 2025 08:33 GMT
seb
Sebastian Fundora is a well-regarded boxer, but what of his family members? [Image Courtesy: @WBCBoxing via X/Twitter]

Sebastian Fundora is one of the brightest super welterweights in the world of boxing. Next Saturday on March 22, he defends his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale Booker in the event headliner. He won't do so alone, though, as he'll have his father in his corner.

Ad

This, however, brings up a question. Just who is his father? In fact, who is his mother? Fundora hails from a large family consisting of six siblings, and boxing is nothing new to them. It's more than a familiar sport to them.

With Fundora set to defend his status as a unified super welterweight champion next weekend, he will look to do the proud.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who are Sebastian Fundora's parents?

As it turns out, Sebastian Fundora's parents were once boxers themselves. His father, Freddy Fundora is a Cuban-born American who had a short stint as a professional boxer. How short? He competed just once, drawing against Ali Tareh, but had a richer amateur career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He has since gone on to serve as a trainer for his children, Sebastian and Gabriela, both of whom are world champion boxers. Meanwhile, his wife Monique, was also a boxer. In fact, her career as a boxer is what inspired Gabriela to pursue 'The Sweet Science.'

Gabriela recounts a time when she would watch Monique, her stepmother, compete. Aware of her growing love for boxing, Monique gave her a pair of pink gloves and the rest is history.

Ad

Sebastian Fundora's professional boxing career examined

Sebastian Fundora is 21-1-1 as a professional boxer and the reigning WBC and WBO super welterweight champion. He spent most of his career as an undefeated pugilist, authoring a 20-0-1 record before sufferig a stunning knockout loss to Brian Mendoza. Fortunately for him, he rebounded in strong fashion.

Ad

He took on the then undefeated Tim Tszyu, defeating him via split-decision in a controversial bout during which he captured his world championship belts. Now, he defends his belts next weekend in a card that he will main event against Chordale Booker.

At the young age of 27, Fundora is still well into his physical prime, and with a towering 6 feet 6 inches tall frame that's better fit for heavyweight, he will only get better.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी