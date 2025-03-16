Who are Sebastian Fundora's parents? A look into the boxing pedigree of the super welterweight champion's family

Sebastian Fundora is one of the brightest super welterweights in the world of boxing. Next Saturday on March 22, he defends his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale Booker in the event headliner. He won't do so alone, though, as he'll have his father in his corner.

Ad

This, however, brings up a question. Just who is his father? In fact, who is his mother? Fundora hails from a large family consisting of six siblings, and boxing is nothing new to them. It's more than a familiar sport to them.

With Fundora set to defend his status as a unified super welterweight champion next weekend, he will look to do the proud.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who are Sebastian Fundora's parents?

As it turns out, Sebastian Fundora's parents were once boxers themselves. His father, Freddy Fundora is a Cuban-born American who had a short stint as a professional boxer. How short? He competed just once, drawing against Ali Tareh, but had a richer amateur career.

Ad

Trending

Ad

He has since gone on to serve as a trainer for his children, Sebastian and Gabriela, both of whom are world champion boxers. Meanwhile, his wife Monique, was also a boxer. In fact, her career as a boxer is what inspired Gabriela to pursue 'The Sweet Science.'

Gabriela recounts a time when she would watch Monique, her stepmother, compete. Aware of her growing love for boxing, Monique gave her a pair of pink gloves and the rest is history.

Ad

Sebastian Fundora's professional boxing career examined

Sebastian Fundora is 21-1-1 as a professional boxer and the reigning WBC and WBO super welterweight champion. He spent most of his career as an undefeated pugilist, authoring a 20-0-1 record before sufferig a stunning knockout loss to Brian Mendoza. Fortunately for him, he rebounded in strong fashion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He took on the then undefeated Tim Tszyu, defeating him via split-decision in a controversial bout during which he captured his world championship belts. Now, he defends his belts next weekend in a card that he will main event against Chordale Booker.

At the young age of 27, Fundora is still well into his physical prime, and with a towering 6 feet 6 inches tall frame that's better fit for heavyweight, he will only get better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.