Who is the tallest person Floyd Mayweather has fought in his career?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is among the greatest of all time in the sport of boxing and he has an unmatched 50-0 record. It isn't just the fact that Floyd Mayweather hasn't lost a professional boxing bout, but he went through some of the biggest names that boxing had to offer in his era.

Some of the names who Floyd Mayweather defeated include Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Marcos Maidana, among others.

Few boxers in the history of the sport can claim to have a résumé like Floyd Mayweather does. The question has come up many times - who is the tallest fighter that Floyd Mayweather has faced?

While Floyd Mayweather primarily fought in the Welterweight division, he dabbled in and out of Light Middleweight as well. As a result, Floyd Mayweather normally had the reach advantage.

Two boxers who many believed to be Floyd Mayweather's tallest opponent were Oscar De La Hoya and Diego Corrales. He faced Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 and Corrales in 2001.

However, while both men are 5'10.5, Floyd Mayweather's actual tallest opponent happens to be a Canadian boxer named Tony Pep. Floyd Mayweather faced Tony Pep on June 14th, 1998, and defeated him to secure a unanimous decision and the 17th win of his legendary 50-fight win streak.

How tall was Floyd Mayweather's tallest opponent?

Tony Pep stood at 6'1.5. He was also only the fourth man in 17 fights to take Floyd Mayweather to the distance. Ultimately, he fell short to the future boxing great.

But Floyd Mayweather was reportedly impressed with Tony Pep. He got him as his sparring partner ahead of his next fight against Genaro Hernández, where he won the WBC Super Featherweight Championship.

Tony Pep had a respectable record of 42-10, out of which he had 23 KO victories. He didn't make a big name for himself internationally, but he was a highly respected fighter in the Canadian boxing scene.